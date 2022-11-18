Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of CNO Financial Group worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 295,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on CNO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $22.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day moving average of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $905.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.80 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 12.76%. CNO Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 14.25%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

