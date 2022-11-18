Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.54 Million Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,503 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Masco in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter valued at $438,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Masco by 38.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,744 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Masco by 3.1% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 126,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MAS opened at $49.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $71.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

MAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Masco from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Masco to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.86.

In related news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $51,491.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,536.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,578,013.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $51,491.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,536.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

