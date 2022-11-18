Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.57 Million Stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 31.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 245,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,744,000 after buying an additional 58,786 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.9% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 707,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,646,000 after buying an additional 36,884 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $350,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NUS. StockNews.com raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Nu Skin Enterprises Price Performance

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

NYSE:NUS opened at $37.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09 and a beta of 1.22. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $56.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 208.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nu Skin Enterprises

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $1,074,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,142.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $1,074,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,142.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $45,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,388.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,602 shares of company stock worth $1,255,132 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

(Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Featured Stories

