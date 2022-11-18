Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.58 Million Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NI. US Bancorp DE raised its position in NiSource by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in NiSource by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of NiSource by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 83,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of NiSource by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of NiSource by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 73,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NiSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Edward Jones raised NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NiSource from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.43.

NiSource Stock Performance

NiSource Profile

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $25.56 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $32.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

