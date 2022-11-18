Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Banner worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Banner by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Banner by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the 1st quarter worth $275,000. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BANR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Banner to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Banner to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banner in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Banner from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

In other Banner news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $78,125.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Banner stock opened at $68.75 on Friday. Banner Co. has a 12-month low of $52.35 and a 12-month high of $75.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.83%.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

