Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Stake in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.06% of J&J Snack Foods worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JJSF. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 3.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 5.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 29.4% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in J&J Snack Foods during the first quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 17.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,574,000 after acquiring an additional 15,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CL King boosted their price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, CEO Dan Fachner sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,896 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $156.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.81. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 63.65 and a beta of 0.49. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52-week low of $117.45 and a 52-week high of $165.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.82%.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

