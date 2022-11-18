Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in PTC during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PTC during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in PTC during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PTC during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in PTC by 23.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PTC to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of PTC from $153.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $11,884,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,191,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,264,382. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $11,884,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,191,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,264,382. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total transaction of $963,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,879,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,295,521.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 160,861 shares of company stock worth $19,634,084 over the last three months. 10.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTC stock opened at $123.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.95 and a 200-day moving average of $113.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.55 and a 12 month high of $133.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.16.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

