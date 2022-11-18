Texas Permanent School Fund Invests $1.44 Million in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 54,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,000. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of MillerKnoll at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

In other MillerKnoll news, CEO Andrea Owen acquired 60,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,029.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,899.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLKN stock opened at $22.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 1.53. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a one year low of $15.54 and a one year high of $42.84.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. MillerKnoll’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

