Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,183,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,584,000 after acquiring an additional 160,204 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,287,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,988,000 after acquiring an additional 885,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,599 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 25.1% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,326,000 after acquiring an additional 652,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 195.2% in the first quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,690,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Down 0.8 %

HPP opened at $10.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $28.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.98.

Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Hudson Pacific Properties

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -400.00%.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $245,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $245,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark David Linehan purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $87,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,687 shares in the company, valued at $708,217.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 38,930 shares of company stock worth $461,550 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPP has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.82.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Featured Stories

