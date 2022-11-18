Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in APA were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of APA during the 1st quarter worth about $118,168,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of APA by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,022 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in APA in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,923,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in APA by 954.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,242,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in APA by 6,220.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 903,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,534,000 after acquiring an additional 889,250 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $46.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.02. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.94 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. APA had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 325.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

APA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.55%.

APA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of APA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of APA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.39.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

