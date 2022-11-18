Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 195 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,710 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.05% of Quaker Chemical worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3,616.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical in the first quarter worth $76,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 9.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical in the second quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical in the first quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Stock Performance

NYSE KWR opened at $191.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.33. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $129.06 and a 12-month high of $257.80.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

KWR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $196.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quaker Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.00.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

See Also

