Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 2,442 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of O-I Glass worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O-I Glass Price Performance

OI stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $17.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O-I Glass Company Profile

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OI. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.86.

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

