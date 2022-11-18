Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 2,442 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of O-I Glass worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
OI stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $17.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.42.
O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.
