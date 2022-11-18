Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 458 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Boot Barn worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 408.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at about $121,000.

In related news, Director Peter Starrett purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.88 per share, with a total value of $283,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,953.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.34 per share, with a total value of $130,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,948.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Starrett purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.88 per share, for a total transaction of $283,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,953.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BOOT shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Boot Barn to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.56.

NYSE BOOT opened at $61.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.46 and a 200-day moving average of $69.35. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $134.50.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $351.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.00 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

