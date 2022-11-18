Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 573 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Terex worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Terex by 391.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Terex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Terex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Terex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Terex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on TEX shares. StockNews.com raised Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Terex to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Terex from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Terex from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Terex from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Terex Trading Up 0.7 %

Terex stock opened at $44.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.74. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $26.64 and a 12 month high of $48.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.66.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 13.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $824,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,430.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $824,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,430.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $210,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 109,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,032.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,884,450 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Terex Profile

(Get Rating)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Featured Articles

