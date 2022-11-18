Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 913 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Glaukos worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,049 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Glaukos by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 16,554 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 84.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 1,134.2% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 55,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 51,175 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GKOS opened at $48.16 on Friday. Glaukos Co. has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.08.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 31.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $71.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.88 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Glaukos from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Glaukos from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Glaukos from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.13.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

