Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases New Position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 53,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.4% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 175.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VIR shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Vir Biotechnology to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Vir Biotechnology Trading Down 0.2 %

Insider Transactions at Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $27.25 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of -0.01.

In other news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 132,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $3,619,661.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,953,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,568,880.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 132,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $3,619,661.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,953,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,568,880.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $370,303.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,416,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,287,715.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,896 shares of company stock valued at $6,248,057. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.