Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,862 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Federal Signal worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 114.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the second quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the first quarter worth $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Signal Price Performance

Federal Signal stock opened at $49.34 on Friday. Federal Signal Co. has a 52 week low of $31.86 and a 52 week high of $50.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 20.93%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Federal Signal from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

