Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Banner worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Banner by 54.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Banner during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner during the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Banner by 11.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Banner during the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Banner alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Banner news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $78,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Banner Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Banner from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banner in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on Banner to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Banner to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

NASDAQ BANR opened at $68.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Banner Co. has a 1 year low of $52.35 and a 1 year high of $75.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.00 and its 200 day moving average is $64.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Banner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.83%.

Banner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.