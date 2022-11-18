Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,317,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,305,534,000 after purchasing an additional 30,476 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $379,547,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 629,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $314,245,000 after purchasing an additional 47,921 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 415,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $234,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 394,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $222,193,000 after purchasing an additional 25,010 shares during the period. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $394.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $413.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $476.80. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.63 and a twelve month high of $783.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 215.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $680.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BIO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

