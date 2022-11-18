Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CALM. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 74,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cal-Maine Foods

In other news, Director James E. Poole sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $297,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,540.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $53.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.24. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $62.64. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of -0.12.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.59. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $658.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 25th. This is an increase from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is 60.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CALM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.