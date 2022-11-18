Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.36.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $58.42 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.15 and a 12 month high of $105.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.75 and a 200-day moving average of $77.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

