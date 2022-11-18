Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Sabre worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sabre in the first quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sabre by 83.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sabre in the first quarter worth $277,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Sabre in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sabre by 57.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Sabre in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Sabre from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sabre in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sabre from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sabre presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

Sabre Price Performance

Sabre Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $5.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.79. Sabre Co. has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $12.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.50.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

