Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Stock Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Axos Financial worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the second quarter worth $21,926,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Axos Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 107,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Axos Financial by 75.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Axos Financial by 11.0% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in Axos Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 499,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,165,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $39.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.33. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.91 and a 52-week high of $62.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $68,562.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,626.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $68,562.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,626.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Ron Pitters sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $85,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,315 shares in the company, valued at $481,340.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AX. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Axos Financial to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Axos Financial to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

