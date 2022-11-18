Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,735 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Navient worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navient by 1,373.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 718,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 670,016 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Navient by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,019,000 after purchasing an additional 491,644 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Navient by 696.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 312,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 273,222 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,611,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Navient by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 326,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 151,209 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $15.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.17. The company has a current ratio of 12.32, a quick ratio of 12.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.53. Navient Co. has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $22.59.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Navient had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.19 million. Analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Navient to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Navient from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Navient from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.17.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

