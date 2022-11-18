The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,242 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AES. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AES by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,155,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,423 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in AES by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 64,885,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,669,511,000 after buying an additional 9,070,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,662,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,097,717,000 after acquiring an additional 832,736 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AES by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,324,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $857,435,000 after purchasing an additional 102,389 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in AES by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,927,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,888,000 after purchasing an additional 46,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AES. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AES in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $27.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of -58.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $28.57.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 36.60% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. AES’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -134.04%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

