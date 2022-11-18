The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,556 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $51.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.06. The stock has a market cap of $61.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $45.26 and a 1-year high of $74.86.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.43%. Analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.7897 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.29%.

Several brokerages have commented on BNS. Desjardins lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$92.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

