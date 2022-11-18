Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.52% of Tilly’s worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,199,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 394,911 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 258,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 251,559 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 121,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 78,278 shares during the period. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 488,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 56,785 shares during the period. 60.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TLYS shares. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Tilly’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tilly’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Tilly’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Tilly’s Stock Up 1.6 %

TLYS opened at $9.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.91. The company has a market cap of $272.50 million, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.86. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $168.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.78 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 5.18%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tilly’s

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 6,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $44,073.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,071.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 6,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $44,073.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,071.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hezy Shaked acquired 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $285,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 101,000 shares in the company, valued at $702,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 44,200 shares of company stock valued at $307,291. Corporate insiders own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

