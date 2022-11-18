Truist Financial Lowers Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Price Target to $1.25

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial to $1.25 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AVAH. Barclays decreased their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Aveanna Healthcare to $5.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $2.25 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.73.

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The company has a market cap of $165.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average of $2.10. Aveanna Healthcare has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $7.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $176,000. Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $357,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 27.0% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 199,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 42,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilantic Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 22.0% during the first quarter. Trilantic Capital Management L.P. now owns 664,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

