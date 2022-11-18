Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.06% of Trupanion worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Trupanion by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Trupanion by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Trupanion Price Performance

Trupanion stock opened at $59.22 on Friday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.77 and a 52-week high of $158.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.94 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Trupanion

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Trupanion to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Trupanion from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.38.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 857,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,849,933.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $42,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,849,933.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,159,060 over the last 90 days. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trupanion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.