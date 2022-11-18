Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 26,057.7% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,859,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837,436 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,215,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,360,000 after acquiring an additional 491,891 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,434,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 334.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 441,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,430,000 after acquiring an additional 339,558 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,937,000.

VBK opened at $208.09 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $186.95 and a 1-year high of $299.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

