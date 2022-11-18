Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Stake Boosted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 46.4% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 19,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 771.1% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $495,000. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 42.5% during the second quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $87.96 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $76.80 and a 12-month high of $108.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.28.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

