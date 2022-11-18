Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Gap Down to $44.44

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.44, but opened at $42.63. Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares last traded at $42.26, with a volume of 1,656 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VSCO shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.23.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Institutional Trading of Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.18. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 198.36% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 178.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

Further Reading

