Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given a $160.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) received a $160.00 price objective from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.11% from the stock’s current price.

WMT has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.14.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $148.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.42. The company has a market cap of $401.71 billion, a PE ratio of 45.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total value of $1,316,696.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,497,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,139,425.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 141,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $19,156,878.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,859,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,389,714,955.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total transaction of $1,316,696.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,497,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,139,425.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 708,063 shares of company stock worth $95,960,162. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,388 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Walmart by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,659,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,867,497,000 after buying an additional 701,415 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Walmart by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,908,117,000 after buying an additional 1,685,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,297,510,000 after buying an additional 5,007,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

