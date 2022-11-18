Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Set at $155.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) has been given a $155.00 target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WMT. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.14.

WMT stock opened at $148.00 on Wednesday. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $401.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total value of $1,316,696.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,497,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,139,425.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total value of $1,316,696.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,497,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,139,425.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 708,063 shares of company stock worth $95,960,162. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

