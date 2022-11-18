Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Xerox by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,354,931 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,352,000 after purchasing an additional 624,234 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Xerox by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,293,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $126,932,000 after purchasing an additional 153,792 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Xerox by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 922,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,697,000 after purchasing an additional 529,966 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP increased its position in shares of Xerox by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 849,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,135,000 after purchasing an additional 96,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xerox in the 1st quarter valued at $13,318,000. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on XRX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Xerox from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $15.33 on Friday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.17.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.21). Xerox had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.53%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

