Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 120,364 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Xerox were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 4,981.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 9.5% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 132,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox during the second quarter worth $264,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 31.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 288,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 68,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xerox by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 79,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 10,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XRX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Xerox in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Xerox from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Xerox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $12.00.

NYSE:XRX opened at $15.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $24.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.71.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.21). Xerox had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Xerox’s payout ratio is -14.53%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

