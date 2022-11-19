10,829 Shares in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,882,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,265,000 after purchasing an additional 615,438 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,783,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,939,000 after purchasing an additional 80,474 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,174,000. RGM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,626,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,994,000 after purchasing an additional 626,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,557,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,643,000 after purchasing an additional 24,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

PagerDuty Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $21.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.95. PagerDuty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $40.70. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 45.04% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PagerDuty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $31,925.28. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 427,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,028,382.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PagerDuty news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $40,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 429,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,752,920.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $31,925.28. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 427,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,028,382.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,689 shares of company stock worth $1,266,348 in the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PagerDuty

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.