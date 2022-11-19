15,397 Shares in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 660,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,613,000 after acquiring an additional 126,841 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NMI during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in NMI by 8,481.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 246,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after buying an additional 243,924 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in NMI by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in NMI by 360.3% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 14,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 11,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMI stock opened at $20.68 on Friday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of brokerages have commented on NMIH. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on NMI to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Compass Point lowered their target price on NMI to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on NMI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on NMI from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NMI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

In related news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 19,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $398,489.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,722.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

