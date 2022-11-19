15,746 Shares in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NovoCure by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,997,688 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $662,609,000 after purchasing an additional 104,375 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NovoCure by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,787,000 after acquiring an additional 43,157 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP increased its position in NovoCure by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,850,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in NovoCure by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 637,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NovoCure by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 491,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,706,000 after acquiring an additional 10,535 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 1,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $163,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,150 shares in the company, valued at $7,405,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 1,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $163,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,150 shares in the company, valued at $7,405,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 12,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $1,086,228.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,150 shares of company stock worth $3,375,859 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure stock opened at $77.49 on Friday. NovoCure Limited has a 1-year low of $56.39 and a 1-year high of $110.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.64 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.34. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 15.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.83 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVCR shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.86.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

