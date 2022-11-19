1,721 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 425,440 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VIG stock opened at $153.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.57. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

