18,474 Shares in Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 18,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allbirds during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Allbirds during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Allbirds during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Allbirds during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Allbirds during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. 34.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Allbirds Trading Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ:BIRD opened at $2.92 on Friday. Allbirds, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.22. The firm has a market cap of $430.31 million and a P/E ratio of -4.79.
About Allbirds
Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.
