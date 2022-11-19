23,650 Shares in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 23,650 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Folketrygdfondet increased its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 7,444.0% during the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 7,599,324 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,457,000 after acquiring an additional 7,498,591 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 414,488.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 414,588 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after acquiring an additional 414,488 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 116.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,106 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 24,813 shares during the period. 38.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Golden Ocean Group Price Performance

NASDAQ GOGL opened at $8.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.86. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $16.46. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.33.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 47.96% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $250.04 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golden Ocean Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.63%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.08%.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Featured Stories

