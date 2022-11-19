2,390 Shares in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,845,000 after buying an additional 85,505 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,150,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,899,000 after buying an additional 98,546 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,222,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 246,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,902,000 after buying an additional 20,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conversant Capital LLC grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 218,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance

Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $81.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.88. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.25. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.33 and a fifty-two week high of $156.77.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WD. StockNews.com downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.