31,000 Shares in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radiant Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Radiant Logistics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

RLGT stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $8.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $280.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.76.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 29.20%.

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

