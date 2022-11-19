3,282 Shares in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHC. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes in the second quarter worth $25,411,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Howard Hughes by 20.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,623,000 after acquiring an additional 234,467 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Howard Hughes by 25.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 571,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,833,000 after acquiring an additional 114,353 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes in the first quarter worth $11,397,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Howard Hughes during the first quarter valued at $7,653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HHC opened at $68.42 on Friday. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1-year low of $50.90 and a 1-year high of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Howard Hughes to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Howard Hughes in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howard Hughes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.25.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

