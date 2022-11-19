3,350 Shares in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOO. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,317,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP raised its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 170.0% in the second quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 449,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,902,000 after purchasing an additional 283,253 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter worth about $19,435,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the second quarter worth about $10,075,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 434.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 134,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,083,000 after purchasing an additional 109,501 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF stock opened at $89.70 on Friday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a one year low of $80.50 and a one year high of $109.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.80.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.