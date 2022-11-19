34,820 Shares in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 34,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSK. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock opened at $34.39 on Friday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $32.02 and a 52-week high of $42.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.47.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.