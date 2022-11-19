48,000 Shares in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 107,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $29.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average of $23.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $38.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $237.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.03 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.87%. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALGM shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Insider Activity at Allegro MicroSystems

In related news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 26,665 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $768,218.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 192,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,533,075.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 16,349 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $423,766.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,093.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 26,665 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $768,218.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 192,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,533,075.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,522. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

