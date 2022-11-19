4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMTGet Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $68.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $12.00.

FDMT has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of FDMT opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.77. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $24.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDMT. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 167.9% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 18.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 83.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 6,967 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 38.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

