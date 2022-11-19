4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $68.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $12.00.

FDMT has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

4D Molecular Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of FDMT opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.77. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $24.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDMT. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 167.9% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 18.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 83.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 6,967 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 38.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.