52,195 Shares in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 164.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 4,885.1% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 464.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $82,000.
iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Up 1.2 %
NYSEARCA REET opened at $23.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.13. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $30.78.
